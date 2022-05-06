Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co (ANPC) Up 6.27% in Pre-Market Trading for May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANPC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ANPC) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 6.

Ahead of the market's open, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co stock gained 6.27% from the previous session’s close.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co was down $0.0229 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd - ADR

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

