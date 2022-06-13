Stock Alert: Analog Devices (ADI) Trades 5.83% Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) lost $9.15 to close Monday at $147.77.

The company began the day at $153.23 and shares fluctuated between $154.43 and $147.33 with 5,852,634 shares trading hands.

Analog Devices is averaging 3,414,203 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 9.87% YTD.

Analog Devices expects its next earnings on 2022-08-17.

About Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

