Stock Alert: Amtech Systems (ASYS) Down 8.84% in Pre-Market Hours for May 12

Shares of Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Amtech Systems stock fell 8.84% from the previous session’s close.

Amtech Systems was down $0.43 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:29:32 est.

About Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light- emitting diodes (LEDs). The company sells these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Its strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging its strength in its core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. The company is a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM

