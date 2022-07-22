Stock Alert: Amicus (FOLD) Trades 6.23% Lower July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOLD - Market Data & News Trade

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 6.23% to $10.23 on July 22.

3,994,576 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 3,469,954 shares.

The company's stock has moved 5.54% so far in 2022.

Amicus shares have moved between $5.91 and $12.63 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Amicus visit the company profile.

About Amicus Therapeutics Inc

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

To get more information on Amicus Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Amicus Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles