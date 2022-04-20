Stock Alert: Americold Realty (COLD) Trades 1.05% Lower April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COLD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) fell $0.3 to end the day Wednesday at $28.16.

The company started at $28.59 and shares fluctuated between $28.61 and $28.13 with 1,591,211 shares trading hands.

Americold Realty is averaging 1,761,278 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 12.53% YTD.

Americold Realty anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

