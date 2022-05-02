Stock Alert: American Woodmark (AMWD) Trades 2.52% Higher May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMWD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) moved 2.52% higher on May 2 to close at $48.03.

93,467 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 95,435 shares.

American Woodmark is down 28.14% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About American Woodmark Corp.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

