Stock Alert: American Well (AMWL) Trades 6.70% Lower July 29

Today, American Well Corporation - Class A (NYSE:AMWL) was down $0.28 to end the day Friday at $3.90.

The company opened at $4.20 and shares fluctuated between $4.22 and $3.80 with 2,827,988 shares trading hands.

American Well is averaging 1,329,698 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 30.79% YTD.

American Well anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About American Well Corporation - Class A

American Well Corporation (Amwell) is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

