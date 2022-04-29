Stock Alert: American Equity Life (AEL) Trades 4.39% Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEL - Market Data & News Trade

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE:AEL) shares changed 4.39% today on 530,027 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 509,106 shares traded.

After closing today at $37.72 the company has a 50 day moving average of $39.2.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

American Equity Life has moved 1.36% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Equity Life visit the company profile.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

To get more information on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto