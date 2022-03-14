Stock Alert: American Campus Communities (ACC) Down 2.82% in Pre-Market Trading for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 14.

Ahead of the market's open, American Campus Communities stock has fallen 2.82% from the previous session’s close.

American Campus Communities was up $0.08 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Campus Communities visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:01:19 est.

About American Campus Communities Inc.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

To get more information on American Campus Communities Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Campus Communities Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles