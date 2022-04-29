Stock Alert: Ameren (AEE) Trades 2.67% Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) moved 2.67% lower on April 29 to close at $92.90.

1,427,354 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,167,792 shares.

Ameren has moved 7.95% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Ameren Corp.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

