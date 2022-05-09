Stock Alert: Amedisys (AMED) Trades 2.89% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMED - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) lost $3.37 to end the day Monday at $113.41.

The company started at $115.23 and shares fluctuated between $116.16 and $112.54 with 315,152 shares trading hands.

Amedisys is averaging 354,404 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 27.86% YTD.

Amedisys expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Amedisys Inc.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

