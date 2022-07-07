Stock Alert: AMC Entertainment (AMC) Trades 15.20% Higher July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMC - Market Data & News Trade

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:AMC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 15.20% to $14.48 on July 7.

61,987,855 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 36,449,526 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 53.79% so far in 2022.

AMC Entertainment shares have traded in a range between $9.70 and $52.79 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices.

Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

