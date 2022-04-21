Stock Alert: Altair Engineering (ALTR) Trades 3.50% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Altair Engineering Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ALTR) lost $2.04 to end the day Thursday at $56.29.

The company started at $58.98 and shares fluctuated between $59.31 and $55.88 with 128,946 shares trading hands.

Altair Engineering is averaging 136,421 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 24.56% YTD.

Altair Engineering expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Altair Engineering Inc - Class A

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

