Stock Alert: Alpineome Property (PINE) Trades 2.35% Lower March 7

Today, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE:PINE) fell $0.45 to finish the day Monday at $18.67.

The company opened at $19.12 and shares fluctuated between $19.23 and $18.67 with 58,157 shares trading hands.

Alpineome Property is averaging 44,540 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 4.59% YTD.

Alpineome Property is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

