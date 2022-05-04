Stock Alert: Allegheny (ATI) Trades 4.01% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATI - Market Data & News Trade

Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) shares gained 4.01% today on 2,329,882 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,658,410 shares traded.

After closing today at $29.04 the company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Allegheny is up 75.27% so far this year.

About Allegheny Technologies Inc

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

