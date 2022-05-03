Stock Alert: Alj Regional (ALJJ) Climbing 7.14% in Pre-Market Trading for May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALJJ - Market Data & News Trade

Alj Regional Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is active in pre-market trading today, May 3, with shares climbing 7.14% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 30.77% year-to-date while moving 2.86% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alj Regional visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:56:20 est.

About Alj Regional Holdings Inc

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

