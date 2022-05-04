Stock Alert: Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Trades 4.10% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) rose $0.41 to close Wednesday at $10.41.

The company began the day at $10.05 and shares fluctuated between $10.48 and $9.54 with 206,708 shares trading hands.

Alignment Healthcare is averaging 350,880 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 28.88% YTD.

Alignment Healthcare expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Alignment Healthcare Inc

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

