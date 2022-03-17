Stock Alert: Albemarle (ALB) Trades 2.89% Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALB - Market Data & News Trade

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 2.89% to $196.37 on March 17.

703,104 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,546,832 shares.

The company's stock has risen 18.19% so far in 2022.

Albemarle shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Albemarle Corp.

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

