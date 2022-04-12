Stock Alert: Air Transport Services (ATSG) Trades 3.88% Higher April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATSG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) rose $1.13 to end the day Tuesday at $30.26.

The company started at $29.21 and shares fluctuated between $30.31 and $29.17 with 530,667 shares trading hands.

Air Transport Services is averaging 667,378 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 0.85% YTD.

Air Transport Services anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Air Transport Services Group Inc

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

