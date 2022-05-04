Stock Alert: AgroFresh (AGFS) Up 9.24% in Pre-Market Hours for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGFS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 4.

Ahead of the market's open, AgroFresh stock is up 9.24% from the previous session’s close.

AgroFresh was down $0.01 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About AgroFresh Solutions Inc

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home.

