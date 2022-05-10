Stock Alert: Agilent (A) Trades 3.12% Higher May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange A - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) traded 3.12% higher on May 10 to close at $116.64.

2,140,192 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,301,846 shares.

Agilent has moved 28.95% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

