Stock Alert: AG Mortgage (MITT) Trades 2.90% Lower April 12

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) shares have fallen 2.90% today on 260,603 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 203,326 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $7.71 the company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

AG Mortgage is down 20.79% so far this year.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

