Stock Alert: Affiliated Managers (AMG) Trades 2.55% Higher March 17

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares changed 2.55% today on 341,169 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 241,593 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $144.95 the company has a 50 day moving average of $138.47.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

Affiliated Managers lost 14.08% so far this year.

About Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

