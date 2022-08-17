Stock Alert: AerSale (ASLE) Falling 10.59% in Pre-Market Move for August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASLE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 17.

Ahead of the market's open, AerSale stock has fallen 10.59% from the previous session’s close.

AerSale fell $0.34 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AerSale visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:20 est.

About AerSale Corp

AerSale serves a diverse customer base operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance, operating economics and satisfy FAA mandates (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

To get more information on AerSale Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: AerSale Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

China, Taiwan and the Boycott An Easy Way to Profit Off One of Today’s Strongest Sectors The Future of Smartphones is Still Unfolding: Jeff Kagan These Stocks are Sending a Signal (Like Amazon in 2008)