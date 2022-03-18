Stock Alert: Aeglea (AGLE) Trades 2.26% Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGLE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) gained $0.06 to close Friday at $2.72.

The company began the day at $2.74 and shares fluctuated between $2.91 and $2.58 with 381,988 shares trading hands.

Aeglea is averaging 389,128 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 44.00% YTD.

Aeglea is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.

