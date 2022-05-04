Stock Alert: AdvanSix (ASIX) Trades 2.86% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASIX - Market Data & News Trade

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 2.86% to $48.18 on May 4.

190,729 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 199,459 shares.

The company's stock has moved 0.55% so far in 2022.

AdvanSix shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AdvanSix visit the company profile.

About AdvanSix Inc

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

