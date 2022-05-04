Stock Alert: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Up 6.76% in Pre-Market Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMD - Market Data & News Trade

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has already climbed $6.16 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $91.13, Advanced Micro Devices has moved 6.76% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 7.01% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Advanced Micro Devices investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:01 est.

About Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

