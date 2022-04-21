Stock Alert: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Trades 1.08% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was down $2.46 to close Thursday at $225.56.

The company began the day at $230.55 and shares fluctuated between $231.43 and $225.25 with 410,671 shares trading hands.

Advance Auto Parts is averaging 707,204 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 4.25% YTD.

Advance Auto Parts expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Advance Auto Parts Inc

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

