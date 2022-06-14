Stock Alert: Aditx (ADTX) Climbing 5.87% in Pre-Market Trading for June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADTX - Market Data & News Trade

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) has already gained $0.0118 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.20, Aditx has moved 5.87% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 30.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Aditx investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:54:58 est.

About Aditxt Inc

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

