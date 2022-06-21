Stock Alert: Addex (ADXN) Falling 12.67% in Pre-Market Move for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADXN - Market Data & News Trade

Addex Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) is active in pre-market trading today, June 21, with shares down 12.67% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 76.15% year-to-date and has moved 57.51% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Addex visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:01:55 est.

To get more information on Addex Therapeutics Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Addex Therapeutics Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles