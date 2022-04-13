Stock Alert: Acasti Pharma (ACST) Trades 6.90% Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACST - Market Data & News Trade

Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ACST) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 6.90% to $1.24 on April 13.

130,085 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 149,295 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 7.94% so far in 2022.

Acasti Pharma shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.

