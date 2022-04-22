Stock Alert: A10 Networks (ATEN) Climbing 10.68% in Pre-Market Hours for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEN - Market Data & News Trade

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) has already risen $1.41 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $13.20, A10 Networks has moved 10.68% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 1.69% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for A10 Networks investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:09 est.

About A10 Networks Inc

A10 Networks provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. A10 Networks mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. The Company delivers better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering its customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally.

