Stock Alert: 360 DigiTech (QFIN) Up 8.10% in Pre-Market Hours for April 29

360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) has already risen $1.16 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $14.33, 360 DigiTech has moved 8.10% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 7.02% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for 360 DigiTech investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:24:39 est.

About 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR

360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

