Stock Alert: 1-800 Flowers.com (FLWS) Trades 5.52% Lower July 26

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 5.52% to $9.75 on July 26.

413,167 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 491,681 shares.

The company's stock has moved 55.84% so far in 2022.

1-800 Flowers.com shares have fluctuated between $8.81 and $35.72 over the past twelve months.

About 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - Class A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

