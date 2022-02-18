Stitch Fix (SFIX) falls 2.81% for February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFIX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Stitch Fix Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock fell $0.37, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Stitch Fix opened at $13.06 before trading between $13.31 and $12.53 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Stitch Fix’s market cap fall to $1,065,579,384 on 3,104,869 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,692,264.

About Stitch Fix Inc - Class A

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

