Stifel (SF) falls 0.71% to Close at $68.88 on August 13

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) shares fell 0.71%, or $0.49 per share, to close Friday at $68.88. After opening the day at $69.34, shares of Stifel fluctuated between $69.50 and $68.50. 424,028 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 496,591. Friday's activity brought Stifel’s market cap to $7,217,785,593.

Stifel is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri..

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

