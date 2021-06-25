Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) gains 1.5450% for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STC - Market Data & News Trade

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) shares gained 1.5450% to end trading Thursday at $56.51 per share - a net change of $0.86. Shares traded between $56.82 and $55.36 throughout the day.

About Stewart Information Services Corp.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

