Sterling. (STL) falls 1.00% in Light Trading on December 30

Today, Sterling Bancorp. Inc’s (NYSE: STL) stock fell $0.26, accounting for a 1.00% decrease. Sterling. opened at $26.28 before trading between $26.41 and $25.86 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Sterling.’s market cap fall to $4,987,095,850 on 694,528 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,495,019.

About Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities they serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

