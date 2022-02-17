Sterling Construction Company, (STRL) falls 6.34% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRL - Market Data & News Trade

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares fell 6.34%, or $2.02 per share, to close Thursday at $29.85. After opening the day at $31.45, shares of Sterling Construction Company, fluctuated between $31.72 and $29.72. 254,158 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 260,662. Thursday's activity brought Sterling Construction Company,’s market cap to $859,516,124.

Sterling Construction Company, is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas..

About Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

