Sterling Construction Company, (STRL) falls 0.69% to Close at $28.70 on November 19

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL), a The Woodlands, Texas, company, fell to close at $28.70 Friday after losing $0.2 (0.69%) on volume of 136,365 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.97 to a low of $28.46 while Sterling Construction Company,’s market cap now stands at $826,402,437.

About Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

