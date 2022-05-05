Stericycle (SRCL) Loses in Light Trading for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRCL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) lost $1.36 to close Thursday at $48.09.

The company opened at $49.22 and shares fluctuated between $49.74 and $47.59 with 413,476 shares trading hands.

Stericycle is averaging 501,721 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 17.09% YTD.

Stericycle anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Stericycle visit the company profile.

About Stericycle Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

To get more information on Stericycle Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Stericycle Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds