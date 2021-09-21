Stem (STEM) falls 6.25% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STEM - Market Data & News Trade

Stem Inc - Class A (NYSE: STEM) fell to close at $24.32 Monday after losing $1.62 (6.25%) on volume of 2,887,599 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.01 to a low of $23.68 while Stem’s market cap now stands at $3,186,137,251.

Stem currently has roughly 110600 employees.

About Stem Inc - Class A

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

Visit Stem Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Stem Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Stem Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law