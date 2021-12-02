Stem (STEM) falls 4.71% to Close at $20.22 on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STEM - Market Data & News Trade

Stem Inc - Class A (NYSE: STEM) shares fell 4.71%, or $1 per share, to close Wednesday at $20.22. After opening the day at $21.25, shares of Stem fluctuated between $22.00 and $20.22. 3,132,861 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,873,525. Wednesday's activity brought Stem’s market cap to $2,921,570,896.

About Stem Inc - Class A

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

Visit Stem Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Stem Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Stem Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed UK Regulator Rules Facebook Must Sell Giphy