Stellus Capital (SCM) falls 2.27% on Strong Volume July 30

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE: SCM), a Houston, Texas, company, fell to close at $12.93 Friday after losing $0.3 (2.27%) on volume of 77,115 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.38 to a low of $12.90 while Stellus Capital’s market cap now stands at $251,954,019.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corp

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

