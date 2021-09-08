Steel Dynamics (STLD) falls 0.45% on Moderate Volume September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STLD - Market Data & News Trade

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares fell 0.45%, or $0.3 per share, to close Tuesday at $66.47. After opening the day at $66.51, shares of Steel Dynamics fluctuated between $67.11 and $65.86. 1,764,002 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,973,439. Tuesday's activity brought Steel Dynamics’s market cap to $13,567,449,803.

Steel Dynamics is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana..

About Steel Dynamics Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

