StealthGas (GASS) falls 2.26% to Close at $2.59 on August 5

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS), a Athina, Attiki, company, fell to close at $2.59 Thursday after losing $0.06 (2.26%) on volume of 36,951 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.65 to a low of $2.55 while StealthGas’s market cap now stands at $98,053,352.

About StealthGas Inc

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

