Stealth (MITO) falls 3.58% in Light Trading on January 26

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: MITO), a George Town, Grand Cayman, company, fell to close at $0.66 Wednesday after losing $0.0235 (3.58%) on volume of 90,933 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.67 to a low of $0.62 while Stealth’s market cap now stands at $36,455,680.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. Stealth believes its lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, such as POLG-related disorders, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Stealth is evaluating its second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and its new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. The Company has optimized its discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

