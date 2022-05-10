State Street (STT) Drops 2.96% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STT - Market Data & News Trade

Today State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT) is trading 2.96% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:07 est, was $67.29. State Street dropped $2.05 in trading today.

952,821 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, State Street has a YTD change of 25.07%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-15.

About State Street Corp.

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

