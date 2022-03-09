Starbucks (SBUX) Rises 3.75% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBUX - Market Data & News Trade

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares climbed 3.75%, or $3.15 per share, as on 12:18:09 est today. Since opening the day at $86.55, 2,792,438 shares of Starbucks exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $87.47 and $86.33.

Already the company has moved YTD 27.82%.

Starbucks expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Starbucks Corp.

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

