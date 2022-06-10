Star Equity (STRR) Falls 5.42% on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) lost 5.42% Friday.

As of 12:01:47 est, Star Equity is currently sitting at $1.01 and has moved $0.058 per share in trading so far.

Star Equity has moved 36.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 58.04% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Star Equity Holdings Inc

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company committed to growing shareholder value through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.

